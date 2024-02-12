Media personality and seasoned actress Naa Ashorkor got many worried for her safety when she got stuck under rocks while hiking

She revealed that she decided to go on an adventure at Shai Hills, which she enjoyed; however, she ended up getting stuck in a pit

Many wondered whether she was doing okay after the hike, while others said they could never go on such an adventure

Ghanaian actress Nana Ashorkor went hiking at the Shai Hills Reserve, and she shared a video of her adventure on her Instagram page, which got many admiring her bravery.

Naa Ashorkor hikes at Shai Hills Reserve. Image Credit: @naa_ashorkor

Naa Ashorkor goes hiking at Shai Hills

While hiking, Naa Ashorkor, unfortunately, got stuck under a rock pit and struggled to find her way out. After eventually making it out of the hole, she was all smiles as she relaxed to enjoy the breathtaking view.

In the video, she was seen using ropes to climb over a series of rocks and passing under rocks during her exciting hike.

In the caption, she shared her experience and asked her fans whether they would love to join her on her next adventure. She wrote:

"Got stuck under a rock Hiking weekend would you come with next time? Yay or nay?"

Video of Naa Shorkor getting stuck under rocks while hiking.

Ghanaians reacted to the video of Naa Ashorkor hiking

Actresses Yvonne Okoro, Gloria Sarfo and many others commended Naa Ashorkor's bravery after watching the video. Below are some of the reactions:

yvonneokoro said:

Hell no.. I have the Rock of Ages in my corner I dnt need to climb it

gloriaosarfo said:

Lets start a show already eeeh‍♀️ Adventure With Naa I admire you ma'am, please show me the way❤

gloriabuckman said:

The anxiety I felt seeing you climb through those rocks

the1957news said:

Woman King, Naa Ashorkor ❤

this.is.dita said:

this could've been us

emprezamponsah said:

Nay...... I don't wanna get stacked

missunique_____ said:

What if u were bitten by a snake whilst climbing through the rocks

rayvenhorticulture_gh said:

@naa_ashorkor_ now di3, I have given up. Mini san3 Po n3? Even your @fitripgh moves, we haven't seen top n now, hiking n rocks

estelleattahmensah said:

The Kwahu one is crazy, you should try it

"I burst into tears": Naa Ashorkor shares incredible experience

YEN.com.gh reported that media personality Naa Ashorkor shared a story of her personal experience with Diana Hamilton’s powerful song Adom.

According to her, what the song did for her had never happened before she burst into tears while listening.

She explained this happened to her in 2022 while she was on her usual Saturday morning jog.

