Ghanaian radio/television presenter AJ Sarpong kicked off her birthday celebration with a message of gratitude on Saturday, October 28

She subsequently splashed multiple photographs on her vibrant Instagram account to celebrate her new age

The stunning frames in which she glowed in two different dresses for the occasion had fans drowning her with best wishes

Media personality Nana Adjoa Akuoko-Sarpong, better known as AJ Sarpong, dazzled in stunning ensembles to commemorate her birthday on Saturday, October 28.

The Media General radio/television presenter delivered breathtaking images to mark her new age on Instagram.

AJ Sarpong stuns in glorious dresses to mark her birthday. Photo credit: ajsarpong.

She kicked off the celebration by first ringing out a message of gratitude for another added year.

''Blessed• Thankful • Grateful ✨• What a Year it Has Been! This Year was the Year I Picked ME! I'm always the one to place others before me, always looking to ensure everyone else is okay and consider me last.

"But this year, for the first time in a long time, I choose Me! And all I can say is, I'm thankful I did," she said on Instagram.

The media personality later posted multiple pictures in a different dress, brightening the day of fans with her smile, confidence, and adorable looks.

See some of the images below:

Fans react to AJ Sarpong's photos

Nanakofi3431 said:

You're so beautiful. Happy birthday ❤️.

Apo_lonia commented:

Happy birthday, beautiful ❤️.

Re.g.i.n.a___mawunyo posted:

Happy birthday.

Oakleoleo said:

MORE WINS!

Oakleoleo posted:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, QUEEN!

Ausked reacted:

Blessings upon blessings, dear.

Sandra_safoa posted:

Happy birthday AJ .

Selinabm reacted:

Happy birthday, AJ! Be blessed always ❤️.

Ms_ama shared:

Happy Birthday, Aj!❤️

Si.las6287 said:

All the best for You Sweetheart.

Tracey Boakye celebrates her daughter's 3rd birthday

Still on the actress, YEN.com.gh reported that Tracey Boakye marked her daughter Nana Akua Nhyira's third birthday with a heartwarming message and beautiful photos.

The Ghanaian movie personality and producer delivered the stunning images on her verified Instagram account to celebrate her daughter's new milestone on Saturday, May 13.

In the eye-catching birthday photos, the child looked like a flawless Barbie in her African attire.

MzGee celebrates a surprise birthday with Jackie Appiah and others on UTV

Separately, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian journalist and presenter MzGee, born Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, celebrated her birthday with some entertainers on UTV's United Showbiz.

The media personality turned a new age on Saturday, April 1, and marked the day with gratitude on her verified Instagram account.

The United Showbiz host thanked God for being extremely good to her in the heartwarming post.

