Fella Makafui and her daughter, Island Frimpong, have emanated sweet vibes in a heartwarming video

The actress described her princess as her heartbeat when she uploaded the clip on the child's Instagram account

Entertainment personalities, including Afia Schwarzenegger, and fans reacted to the lovely mother-daughter moment

Fella Makafui filmed a rare moment of positivity with her daughter, Island Frimpong, and the video has fans raving over the adorable mother-daughter duo.

The actress, who shares the child with her husband, rapper Medikal, celebrated their beautiful bond. The footage showed them exchanging kisses with charming smiles.

Fella Makafui and her daughter Island Frimpong emanate sweet vibes. Photo credit: fellamakafui/islandfrimpong.

Fella Makafui rocked coloured hair while her daughter showed off her braids. The skin of the mother-daughter duo looked flawless.

Their footage had garnered over 1,000 views from online users at the time of this report.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video of Fella Makafui and her daughter Island Frimpong

Fans and entertainment personalities, including Afia Schwarzenegger, have since reacted to the video. Many gushed over the pair.

Ewuraa_posh said:

She's such a cute baby.

Naa_mommie commented:

Not her showing dem cute white teeth. My sister, enjoy ur meat while u can wai ...na all go scatter soon.

Nana_Skylee said:

I love to see this. So cute.

Ama_Gyaisaa commented:

You two look beautiful. I love your skin.

Nanayaa Sarpong gushed:

Beautiful mother and daughter. Fella, your daughter is cute.

Naa_mommie said:

But for real..this baby is so beautiful eii.

Letty_tisha70 posted:

So adorable .

Yasberry_pinklipcream commented:

Aww, see me smiling.

Maame_abenaaaaa said:

So cute.

Fella Makafui donates essential items to poor Mepe flood victims

Still, on the movie personality, YEN.com.gh recalls reporting that Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui delivered vital relief items to victims of the Akosombo-Kpong hydroelectric dam spillage in the North Tongu district in the Volta Region.

It comes amid a severe crisis caused by flood waters that took over the homes and property of Mepe residents. Through her foundation, Fella Makafui Foundation, the actress and her team decided to witness the destruction caused by the Akosombo Dam water spillage.

The film personality and entrepreneur called on fans and all Ghanaians, home and abroad, to donate to support the affected communities via 0549582909.

