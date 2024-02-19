King Promise was interviewed by the Premier League in a short video and was asked a few questions, where he chose Michael Essien over Abedi Pele

The musician said he had never watched Abedi Pele play as he was not born in his playing days, which was the reason he picked Essien

The Terminator hitmaker was also asked to pick between fufu and jollof rice, and he chose the latter, sparking interesting reactions on social media

Ghanaian singer and songwriter King Promise, known for his hit songs such as CCTV and Terminator, was recently featured in a short video interview by the Premier League, where he answered some questions about his football preferences and opinions.

King Promise, who is a big football fanatic, was asked to choose between two of Ghana’s most iconic footballers, Michael Essien and Abedi Pele. He picked Essien, explaining that he had never watched Abedi Pele play as he was not born in his playing days. His choice sparked interesting reactions from social media users.

King Promise was also asked to pick between two of Ghana’s most popular dishes, fufu and jollof rice. He chose jollof rice, saying that it was one of his favourite foods.

King Promise's Premier League interview sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

