Ghana has had a stellar year in the music scene, and the tunes of Black Sherif, King Promise, Amerado, and more have resonated not just within the borders but across international shores. As we wrap up 2023, let's take a stroll through the chart-topping tracks that defined the year in Ghana's music landscape.

Terminator by King Promise

King Promise's Terminator claimed the crown for the biggest Ghanaian song of 2023, reaching far beyond the country's borders. Its beats and catchy lyrics made it an international anthem that had everyone tapping their feet.

Country Side by Sarkodie ft. Black Sherif

Sarkodie and Black Sherif joined forces in Country Side, creating a musical masterpiece that became one of the standout collaborations of the year. This viral anthem had Ghanaians hooked to their earphones, proving that when musical talents unite, magic happens.

Kwakku Ananse by Amerado

Amerado won hearts with Kwakku Ananse, a tune that not only had a good rhythm but also conveyed a powerful message. The relatable lyrics warmed hearts, making it a favourite among listeners who appreciated music with substance.

Into The Future by Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy's Into The Future, from his 5th Dimension album, stood out as one of the best releases of the year. The song's international appeal was huge, showing Stonebwoy's musical prowess and cementing his status as a global artiste.

Good Sin by Olivetheboy

Olivetheboy had a breakthrough year with the release of Good Sin. This banger not only marked his ascendancy in the music scene but also garnered incredible success, proving that 2023 was his year to shine.

Effiakuma Love by Kofi Kinaata

Kofi Kinaata's Effiakuma Love spread love across the airwaves, capturing the hearts of listeners. The song's appeal lies not just in its melody but also in the emotions it evokes, making it a standout track in 2023.

Bad Boy by Lasmid

Lasmid's Bad Boy made waves on digital streaming platforms (DSPs), earning itself numerous plays. The track's popularity solidified Lasmid's position as one of the biggest rising stars in the music scene.

Shatta Wale and Jay Bahd release new song

In another music-related story, Jay Bahd's Gangalia, which features Shatta Wale, has chalked over 100,000 plays on Audiomack just a day after its release.

Shatta Wale shared the news on his Twitter page, expressing excitement over the traction the song is getting.

Fans under Shatta Wale's post were quick to point out that the dancehall star's presence on the song was the reason for such numbers.

