Celebrated musician Wendy Shay donated items to an underprivileged school in Weija through her foundation, Shay Foundation.

Wendy Shay donated to a school in Weija.

Source: Instagram

Wendy Shay donated to a school in Weija

As part of the humanitarian activities of her foundation, the Shay Foundation, Wendy Shay donated to the Weija Primary 1 and 2 schools.

The donation exercise was through the foundation's EduCare initiative. The donated items include school uniforms, bags, whiteboards, and other stationery items.

In her speech, the Africa Money crooner shared the aim of the EduCare program of the foundation, stating that they seek to support the educational needs of underprivileged children.

Video of Wendy Shay arriving at the school's premises for the donation exercise.

Wendy Shay presented the items to the school.

Wendy Shay addressed the staff and pupils of the school.

Ghanaians applaud Wendy Shay for donating to the underprivileged school

Many Ghanaians applauded Wendy Shay as they admired her kind heart after she donated educational materials and other items to the Weija Primary 1 and 2 schools.

enter_pol1 said:

I simply admire Wendy Shay for her tenacity, from the perpetual internet criticism to the accusations and her recent accident, many would have thought she would stay off the scene a bit, but here she is stronger and better❤️

hisroyalmajesty22 said:

My beautiful cousin well done sis.

noraakorabayateye said:

You have done well Wendy, but then I suggest these items should be sent to deprived or remote areas.

anythingwooodservice said:

Good job Shay more blessings.

whats_up_gh said:

This is beautiful .. There are so many blessings in giving that now I don’t even want gifts, I would rather give cos I get back between 2 to 5 times what I give. People don’t know this.

abisoncaison said:

The smile of those kids is priceless

Photos from the donation exercise at the Weija Primary 1 and 2 School.

Source: YEN.com.gh