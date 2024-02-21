Kwesi Arthur has addressed rumours swelling around social media circles that he has quit music and permanently moved outside the country

In response to a post by popular X user Kaly Jay, the rapper called the rumours lies and dropped a link to his new song Jungle Music Pt.1

In the comments section, fans of the rapper expressed excitement that he had finally addressed the rumours

Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur has dismissed rumours circulating on social media that he has quit music and permanently moved outside the country.

The rumours started after a video of DJ Slimming, a media personality and YouTuber, claimed that Kwesi Arthur was leaving the music industry for good.

The video was shared by popular X, formerly Twitter, user Kaly Jay, who has over one million followers. Kaly Jay captioned the video enquiring whether the rumour was true.

However, Kwesi Arthur was quick to respond to the post and call out the rumours as lies. He quoted the tweet and added the cap emoji, which means lying or exaggerating. He also dropped a link to his new song, Jungle Music Pt.1.

In the comments section, the rapper's fans expressed their excitement that he had finally addressed the rumours and released new music. They praised his talent and creativity and expressed their anticipation for his potential projects. Some fans also criticised DJ Slimming for spreading false information.

Fans of Kwesi Arthur excited he's not quitting music

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

neizer__ said:

thank youuuuuuu❤️ nah cuz i was sad af. thanks bro.

Saint_Judas1 commented:

I see what kwesi did there. Go and stream the song.

kerapata reacted:

I love you King Arthur please don’t stop doing music

Papa_gyimii said:

I know my role❤️I know you’re coming back harder

