Yaw Dabo, in a video, visited Barcelona's museum and reacted after seeing Messi's Ballon d'Or awards on display

The actor, who's a Cristiano Ronaldo fan, speaking in Twi, jokingly told his entourage that one of the Ballon d'Or on display was not well-deserved

In the comments section of the video shared by Dabo on his Instagram, netizens joked that Dabo would have been in trouble if he had said what he said in Spanish

Popular Ghanaian comic actor Yaw Dabo, a die-hard fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, in a video, visited the Barcelona museum and had a hilarious reaction after seeing Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or awards on display.

Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo Photo. Source: samuel_dabo

Source: Instagram

In the video he shared on his Instagram page, Yaw Dabo could be seen admiring the trophies won by the Catalan club and its players, but when he got to the section where Messi’s eight Ballon d’Or awards were showcased, he could not help but poke fun at the Argentine star.

Speaking in Twi, his native language, Dabo jokingly told his entourage that one of the Ballon d’Or on display was not well-deserved and that it belonged to Cristiano Ronaldo, his idol.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, has attracted funny reactions from fans of the actor and other football lovers. Many found it funny and praised Dabo for his sense of humour.

In the comments section of the video, some of his followers jokingly warned him that he would have been in trouble if he had said what he said in Spanish, as there were numerous Spanish Barcelona fans at the museum with him.

Yaw Dabo sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

nephron_official commented:

You di333 don't watch and pass and be talking by heart you go hear am

saintdunga reacted:

Speak that in Spanish, and you'll see

lil_trench.kid.10x commented:

you are saying what you like cos they don't understand your language. Boss, make you speak Spanish and see what go happens to you

Yaw Dabo expresses disappointment in Delay

In another story, actor Yaw Dabo, in an interview with Zionfelix, spoke about the lack of sponsorship for his football academy, Dabo Soccer Academy.

He stated that he had reached out to Delay to sponsor his academy with 10 boxes of her branded spaghetti, but that request was turned down.

The video agitated many fans as they told Yaw Dabo that he was lucky Delay told him the truth about why she could not sponsor his Dabo Soccer Academy.

Source: YEN.com.gh