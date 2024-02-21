Shatta Wale's manager and media personality, Samuel Atuobi Baah, better known as Sammy Flex, has said Shatta Wale spends not less than GH₵20k before appearing for interviews

Samuel Atuobi Baah, known professionally as Sammy Flex, has said in an interview with Kessben FM that Shatta Wale spends not less than GH₵20k before appearing for a radio or TV interview.

The manager of Shatta Wale broke down why their expenses for interviews are very high and attributed them to security, cars, fuel, and the assembling of a motorcade.

He added that when Shatta Wale doesn't accept invitations to media houses, it is not because he is arrogant but because it is expensive.

Sammy Flex breaks down expenses

Sammy Flex says it means war anytime Shatta Wale leaves the house. He says there is a lot of struggle to get him out and to wherever he has to go. He added that the GH₵20k goes into hiring 5-6 security guards, renting SUVs for the security guards, Fueling the SUVs, hiring a motorcade and miscellaneous money to share with fans.

Security is very important; your security is not enough, and we can't rely on yours alone, so there is a need to get ours, so we hire 5-6 security personnel. We will also need SUVs to transport the guards; then we'd need to fuel these SUVs; when we step out, we'd have to give out money to our fans as well and also, because we want to be early for the event, we hire a motorcade. When we calculate all the expenses, we spend no less than GH₵20k whenever we leave the house for any event. he said.

Watch video below:

Netizens react to Sammy Flex

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens under the video. Below are a few:

@Joyce Joy said:

Explain it to them, plenty don't understand

@dominicnartey13 said:

But I thought he has money

Justice Kwame Arhin said:

I love how his brand is going

Papayaww said:

then he will need the whole Ghana army if he has to go for an interview at BBC

desmondarthur44 asked:

Herh u think we dumb erh . So if Wale does 3 interviews in a week u sey he go spend 60k?

