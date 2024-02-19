Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has disclosed why his highly anticipated Gift Of God album was never officially released

In an interview with 3Music TV, he uncovered that the album was leaked onto streaming platforms, and he also had challenges getting corporate backing

Shatta rebranded and later released his Konekt album

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has disclosed why his much-talked-about Gift Of God album was never released for public consumption.

In an exclusive interview with Jay Foley, Olele Salvador, and other entertainment pundits on 3Music TV, Shatta spoke extensively about the album.

Shatta Wale cites a lack of support as the reason his Gift Of God was not released. Photo: Charles Nii Armah Mensah/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

During the interview, entertainment journalist Olele Salvador asked Shatta Wale about the album's leak on Apple Music, it being pulled down, and Shatta's change of plans to release Konekt instead. Olele also asked whether Shatta had received a vision from God to change plans because many people were looking forward to the Gift Of God album.

Shatta Wale responded that some unscrupulous persons spoke ill about him to major corporate bodies he wanted to work with on the project. He also criticised the music industry for lacking suitable structures, making everything messy. He said:

"I'm not the first person to have their album leaked online. Gift Of God was a big album that I wanted to put a lot of support behind. But you go to a company, and they tell you that someone has tipped us off that Shatta doesn't respect anybody...If people can be that mean to me to tell others that I don't respect, well, maybe you have an artiste that pretends there's no problem. For me, I'm looking for money."

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Shatta Wale's assertions

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the video. See some below.

peniel_bruce_baiden_official wrote:

Simple questions you go carry the matter pass somewhere....Ibi like he chop toffee before coming to the studio.....paapaapaa!!

mrkobbybiney added:

Why is he always talking about money when he's asked a simple question

amarumufarssa commented:

Simple question and look at what he is coming from, if pin point such they will u are a hater but am a real fun but he has mars certain mistakes that has blocked his ways internationally he should have been ahead than any artist in Africa

iamescobar120 said:

He be allo guy bi errh

Kwaw Kese Chides Shatta Wale, Calls Him "Jon" And Suggests He Has Fallen Off

YEN.com.gh, earlier, reported that rapper Kwaw Kese chided Shatta Wale and said the latter had fallen off as an artiste.

In a video, the rapper hailed Stonebwoy's international strides, comparing them to Shatta Wale's trajectory.

Source: YEN.com.gh