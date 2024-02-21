Sound engineer and music producer Appiah Dankwah, AKA Appietus, has advised Ghanaian artists to shift their focus from competing with Nigerians in the Afrobeat.

He admonished them to instead concentrate on promoting highlife music

Appietus believes Ghanaian musicians are more vital in highlife; hence, they should focus on that

Ace Ghanaian music producer Appiah Dankwah, popularly known as Appietus, has advised Ghanaian artistes to leave Afrobeat for Nigerian singers and focus on highlife.

According to him, Afrobeats is primarily linked to Nigeria, and names like Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Asake, and Temz are the top Afrobeats artistes in the world.

He said it would be hard for an artiste from Ghana's music industry to get into a worldwide list of Afrobeat artistes, and he doesn't think they can duplicate or mix the music with other genres like Amapiano anymore.

Appietus added that, since it had been successful, Ghanaian musicians should modernise and promote highlife, a style of music based on Ghana's culture and history. He said:

Let’s sell ourselves and culture and stop competing with others over their music genres. We have sold our music type before and Nigerians were nowhere close. So, we can do it again.

Nigerians now own Afrobeats and there's nothing we can do about it. We will just be copycats if we keep on doing that. It's going to be difficult competing with Nigerians on Afrobeats. It is just like how you can't take Dancehall and Reggae from Jamaica

Finally, Appietus recommended that Ghanaian musicians focus on promoting their unique culture through highlife rather than competing with other genres dominated by different countries.

Ghanaians react to Appietus' assertions

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below.

Obidinana2 wrote:

Daddy, I agree with you

Serwaamensah wrote:

Ghanaian artistes should do more highlife, yes

Fiifiseyii said:

This was awesome

