Ghanaian music producer Appiah Dankwah, popularly known as Appietus, said he has broken the world's record for most hit songs produced

The celebrated and adored Ghanaian producer said he has over two hundred and thirty songs, which are all hit songs and more than the current world title holder's hits

He added that he was inspired by Hilda Baci, who recently trended with her "Most Hours Cooked" Guinness World Record attempt

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian music producer Appiah Dankwah, popularly known as Appietus, said he has broken the world record for most produced hit songs but is awaiting the official assembling of all the hit songs to be presented before the Guinness World Record board.

Appietus (left and right), Johnny Kitagawa (middle) Photo credit: @appietusmix @wordpress.com

Source: Instagram

In an interview with a Ghanaian media personality on TV3, the music producer said that he was advised by a friend to keep track of all the songs he has produced since he started his music production career.

Appietus talks about his hit songs

Appietus, who produced songs like Otolege by Ofori Amponsah and Aso by Kwabena Kwabena, among other hits, said his main focus was to only produce songs, which was something he does best and did not think about keeping track of all the hit songs he had made.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The funny and entertaining producer, who has supported underground artistes and shaped their crafts, said that when Nigeria's Hilda Baci took over the internet for her attempt to break the world's record for cooking for the longest hours, he had an idea to try the same for his line of work: music production.

Appietus said:

I checked the person with the most hit songs online and realised that I could beat the person. He is a man from Korea with about two hundred and thirty two hit songs. When I combine my hit songs, they are more than his.

I am still putting them together. Sometimes people come under the comment section and say, you have forgotten about this song or that song, and that is because there are songs I have forgotten to add to the list.

Watch Appietus' video about breaking the Guinness World Record below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Appietus' Guinness World Record challenge

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Appietus' intention and said they have followed his works for a long and he deserves the recognition.

sanakiworldwide_ktu commented:

@appietusmix is only telling the truth. Cause I was once watching a music video on @bryttv, and to be frank, that song was one of Africa’s best songs those days when I was a kid. And to my surprise, somewhere in the middle of the song, I heard Appietus in the Mix so I was like, WTff?

imikelgh wrote:

Lol, them dey play muje baya for the background? Papi Dey come

sanakiworldwide_ktu added:

This man is a legend and needs to be celebrated I would be very glad if he would be ready to pass on some of his production skills to me‍♂️❤️

Appietus was accused of copyright infringement

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that a live TV altercation over a copyright issue between 5Five's Papi and Appietus resulted in the duo hurling insults.

Papi accused Appietus of profiting from tunes that were not his, including the classic hip-life hit "Mugyebaya." According to Appietus, since 5Five didn't pay him for producing and appearing on the song, the song wasn't their property, and he had to figure out how to get back his investment.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh