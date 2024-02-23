Kweku Flick, in a video, had his sister unlock his phone using her face, easily penetrating Face ID's security

The video, which was shared on the young lady's TikTok page, stirred debate as to how the phenomenon was possible

In the comments section, people dropped their opinion, with some arguing that she might have added her own Face ID profile on the device

Popular Ghanaian rapper and songwriter Kweku Flick has raised questions about the security of Face ID, a facial recognition system used by iPhone, after his sister unlocked his phone with her face in a video.

The video, which was shared on the young lady’s TikTok page, showed her holding Kweku Flick’s phone and scanning her face to unlock it.

The video quickly went viral and stirred debate among social media users as to how the phenomenon was possible. Some suggested that she might have added her own Face ID profile on the device, while others argued that it was because they looked alike.

Face ID is a feature that allows users to unlock their phones, make payments, and access secure apps by scanning their faces. According to Apple, the company that developed Face ID, the system is designed to be secure and accurate and has a one-in-a-million chance of being fooled by a random person.

Kweku Flick and sister spark debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Mcmoore said:

My junior brother too can open mine cos we all dark and same head shape

Emefagh01 commented:

Yeah very possible because my bro can unlock my Face ID too

Akua Kakrawrote:

My twin sis opens mine with her face oi was even surprised

