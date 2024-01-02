Kweku Flick, in an interview, recalled a fond memory of Sarkodie and how the veteran musician surprised him and some other artiste with outfits

The rapper said he visited the UK with Amerado, Yaw Tog, and Kofi Jamal for a show, and Sarkodie went shopping for clothes and sneakers as a gift to them

Kweku Flick mentioned that he was moved by the act of benevolence shown to him by Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper and singer Kweku Flick has revealed how Sarkodie, one of the most influential and successful rappers in Africa, surprised him and some other artistes with outfits during their visit to the UK. Kweku Flick, who is known for his hit songs Money, No Sleeping, and Rastaman, made this disclosure in an interview.

Kweku Flick and Sarkodie Photo Source: Kweku Flick, Sarkodie

Source: Facebook

According to Kweku Flick, he travelled to the UK with Amerado, Yaw Tog, and Kofi Jamal for a show. He said that Sarkodie, who was also in the UK, gave them clothes and sneakers as a gift.

During the interview, Kweku Flick expressed his gratitude, sharing how moved he was by Sarkodie's thoughtful gesture, who he described as humble and supportive. According to him, they had some immigration issues when they arrived in the UK, but the gesture made the journey worthwhile.

Sarkodie gets praised

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

@Big scratch said:

If it was paa paa paa, he would have let anyone know before you coming to spit it out. This de reason why i always said sark 4life ❤️this how landlords do

Nuel_ob reacted:

So those of you who have been saying Sark is stingy.

Owura_£₵$€ wrote:

I remember one pastor said that gift from Sarkodie will cause Kweku Flick's downfall .. asɛm oo Ghana

DJ Mensah talks about Sarkodie's Yvonne Nelson beef

In another story, in a recent interview with Fiifi Pratt, DJ Mensah said when he asked Sarkodie about the Yvonne Nelson brouhaha, the rapper’s response was a smile.

The popular DJ said Sarkodie was the only one who knew the truth about what happened, and anything that happened between two consenting adults was their business.

He also said Sarkodie is a very smart human being and had to learn many of the things he knows today the hard way.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh