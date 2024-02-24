On Friday, February 23, Stonebwoy’s wife and dentist, Dr Louisa Satekla, marked their son’s fifth birthday

The mum of two shared a touching message on Instagram asking God to bless the child abundantly

As expected, fans and followers of the couple trooped to the comments in droves to wish the child well

Stonebwoy’s wife and dentist, Dr Louisa Satekla, celebrated their son's birthday with a sincere message as the child turned five on Friday, February 23.

She posted three photos of Janam Joachim Satekla alongside the message to wish the boy well. The last picture showed her positively connecting with the child.

Stonebwoy's wife Dr Louisa shares sweet message to mark their son's 5th birthday. Photo credit: drlouisa_s.

Source: Instagram

Mum calls on heaven

Posting the adorable images, Dr Louisa Satekla prayed for God to bless her son abundantly.

"Love you Non-Stop, my Janam! Happy Birthday. God bless you abundantly and continue to protect and guide your path,'' she wrote on Instagram.

See Dr Louisa Satekla's birthday post below:

Fans wish Janam Joachim Satekla well

Daddybosco commented:

Blessed earthstrong ❤️.

Thelashbargh said:

Happy birthday, young king ❤️.

Carter_5940 said:

Happy birthday .

Gracelove_g posted:

Happy birthday, king.

Alaporeemmanuel.rasyoung commented:

Happy birthday to you, Jnr 1Gad .

Blinks_ruky said:

Happy birthday, champ, age gracefully .

Ranking.gb.3382 posted:

Happy birthday my blood. Long life and prosperity .

Belike_pono_ik said:

Happy belated birthday to you .

Quameeazzi_ said:

Happy Birthday, Jaja .

Mmeek_mill posted:

MORE BLESSINGS KING ⚡️.

Akonobabetty wrote:

Happy birthday to you, dear .

Richbadd_dzeko posted:

Blessing young stone .

Who.is.dey posted:

Happy birthday Star .

Everybody_likes_chris1 commented:

Birthday blessings, hero❤️.

Lokkopeter said:

Happy birthday to you. Enjoy your day. God bless you, amen ✨.

Qbevutyga wrote:

Happy birthday young King Fire can't cool I pray God grant you wisdom and knowledge to be very intelligent man as you Father when you grow up.

Zenobiabouchedid posted:

Happy birthday J ❤. Wishing him God's blessings .

Princetfo wrote:

Happy bday young King more life ooooo the future ❤.

Creamy_bytes said:

Happy birthday lil champ .

Stonebwoy performs in Guyana

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s dancehall sensation, Stonebwoy, seized a remarkable opportunity to showcase his musical prowess on a grand stage in Guyana.

This was thanks to the legendary reggae band Morgan Heritage. The event got lively as Stonebwoy took centre stage, delivering an unforgettable performance that left the audience in awe.

In a spectacular display of talent and passion, Stonebwoy took to the stage with an energy that moved his audience. The crowd, numbering in the thousands, was treated to a sensational show with them on their feet and cheering.

Source: YEN.com.gh