The behind the scene video of Baby Maxin's photoshoot for her fifth birthday was shared on her YouTube channel, Baby Maxin TV

The video showed the team behind the pictures and videos how supportive her mother, Nana Ama McBrown, was throughout the process, as well as the outfits, jewellery, and shoes that she used

Many people applauded Nana Ama McBrown for putting together such an incredible photoshoot for her daughter

Baby Maxin, the daughter of actress Nana Ama McBrown, marked her fifth birthday on December 21, 2024, and prior to that, a birthday photoshoot was held for her to take gorgeous pictures to share on the d-day.

BTS of Baby Maxin's fifth birthday photoshoot

The video was shared on Baby Maxin's YouTube channel, Baby Maxin TV, and it showed the team behind the videos and pictures that captured the memorable moments ahead of Baby Maxin's fifth birthday.

The BTS delved into the closet space that showed the collection of shoes, jewellery, bags and other items Mrs McBrown Mensah's daughter needed for the photoshoot.

Maxin was spotted with her best friend as they twinned in certain looks and posed beautifully. Later, media personality Aba Dope and Maxin's grandmother showed up at the scene to support her.

Below is the behind-the-scenes video of Baby Maxin's 5th birthday photoshoot.

Reactions to the BTS video of Baby Maxin's fifth birthday photoshoot

Many people applauded Nana Ama McBrown for being a supportive mother to Baby Maxin as they talked about how tedious the photoshoot was.

Below are some of the reactions:

dorothyannan3104 said:

Mummy’s pride and joy her smile is priceless just as her mum..continue to glow in glory and in wisdom like king Solomon

@priscillacudjoe4199 said:

I am glad I'm part of this journey of watching Maxin growwwwwww♥️♥️♥️ blessings ooo ObaaYaa papa bi.

@hellenasmah3743 said:

All I’m admiring is the joy of Nana.

@mavisamoako3100 said:

It's not easy oooo kids photoshoot, Nana you do all ♥️

@patienceshikalevi4689 said:

So these were the stress they went through before delivering those beautiful pics on mcbrowns page...shout out the hype woman Nana❤❤ her joy.

