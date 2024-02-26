Famous Ghanaian food blogger Zubaidah Abdel-Rahman shared how much it cost her to renovate her bathroom into one with exquisite style

She shared a before and after videos of the space and also a cost breakdown of all the items she bought

The post left many people in awe as they questioned how pricey it was

A famous Ghanaian food blogger, Zubaidah Abdel-Rahman, shared the cost of how much she spent renovating her bathroom.

Zubaidah's bathroom renovation. Image Credit: @zubaidah_x

Source: Twitter

Zubaidah Abdel-Rahman spent over GH¢30k renovating her bathroom

Taking to her official X account, Zubaidah noted that she wanted a new look for her bathroom and had a plan on what her dream bathroom should look like.

The food blogger noted that the bathroom had to be demolished and rebuilt from the ground up. She shared the cost breakdown of all the items she bought, which amounted to GH¢30,904.

Sharing an update, she posted a before and after video, which got many people gushing over the beauty of the white space.

Below are photos and videos of the lavish bathroom, as well as the cost of renovation.

Reactions as Zubaidah spent over GH¢30k renovating her bathroom

The cost of renovating her bathroom left many people in awe as they wondered how much the entire house she lives in cost.

Below are some of the reactions from netizens.

@boateng__kb said:

30 thousand cedis to fix/renovate a bathroom. I don’t think the middle class even understands what’s going on in this economy.

@kusu4747 said:

Bathroom alone fit cost you 30k? We’re so doomed.

@DannyStringz_gh said:

Ahhh???So this house we fi build some???

@Aboki_CleDre said:

30k for a place you spend less than 20mins at is wild

@Nenekorley said:

construction is an art...

Hardworking lady showed off her simple room, netizens prayed for her

YEN.com.gh reported that a hardworking woman took to Facebook and shared pictures of her one room without fancy furniture.

The lady stated that she was starting her adult life and hoped to have her living space filled with beautiful furniture and decor.

The online community reacted to her photos, with many feeling inspired and applauding her, while others prayed for her life to get better.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh