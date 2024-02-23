Vivian Jill's Son Looks Big And Tall On His Birthday, Many Gush Over His Handsomeness In Photos
- Handsome photos of King Alfie, the son of actress Viviann Jill, surfaced on social media as he celebrated his seventh birthday
- In the photos, he looked dapper in his white shirt, blue suit and blue jeans as he posed elegantly
- Many birthday wishes poured in for King Alfie as netizens dropped sweet messages for him in the comments of the posts
King Alfie, the son of Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence, turned seven on February 23, 2024, and to celebrate his special day, handsome photos from his photoshoot were shared on social media.
Vivian Jill's son, King Alfie, marked his seventh birthday
King Alfie looked classy in the photos as he rocked a long-sleeved white shirt and a blue suit. For bottoms, he wore a pair of deep blue jeans and black shoes to compliment his look.
Sharing a message to himself on his birthday, the seven-year-old wrote:
I am + 1 today ♂️......On this special day, may God’s grace be my shield as I step out into the new year of my life// Happy birthday to myself and I .
Below are King Alfie's birthday photos that were shared on his Instagram page.
Vivian Jill celebrated her son with a heartfelt message
Celebrating her son, Mrs Jill Lawrence wrote a touching message to him as she spoke about how proud she was of him.
She also talked about how much happiness he brings into her life. Below is the message:
You are always a child to be proud of; everyday I look at you with all the smiles and laughter in your eyes; I feel truly blessed. Happy Birthday To You My KING
Below are birthday photos Vivian Jill shared on her page to celebrate her son, King Alfie.
Birthday wishes pour in for King Alfie
Many birthday wishes poured in for King Alfie as he turned a year older; below are some of them.
empress_gifty said:
Happy birthday to my son
djswitchghana said:
Blessings❤️@iam_king_alfie
adwenkyeretvsaid:
Baby Maxin's boy friend to be
mr_prempeh1 said:
My N*gga, My Blood, My Brother, My Gee, My Linkster Happy Birthday King Alfie ❤️I LOVE YOU BROTHER ❤️❤️
comfortkesewaah said:
See Proper Baby Boy May God Protect you always!!
littlemercysmith said:
Happy birthday my son, age with massive grace.
