Handsome photos of King Alfie, the son of actress Viviann Jill, surfaced on social media as he celebrated his seventh birthday

In the photos, he looked dapper in his white shirt, blue suit and blue jeans as he posed elegantly

Many birthday wishes poured in for King Alfie as netizens dropped sweet messages for him in the comments of the posts

King Alfie, the son of Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence, turned seven on February 23, 2024, and to celebrate his special day, handsome photos from his photoshoot were shared on social media.

Vivian Jill and her family. Image Credit: @iam_king_alfie and @vivian_jill_lawrence

Vivian Jill's son, King Alfie, marked his seventh birthday

King Alfie looked classy in the photos as he rocked a long-sleeved white shirt and a blue suit. For bottoms, he wore a pair of deep blue jeans and black shoes to compliment his look.

Sharing a message to himself on his birthday, the seven-year-old wrote:

I am + 1 today ‍♂️......On this special day, may God’s grace be my shield as I step out into the new year of my life// Happy birthday to myself and I .

Below are King Alfie's birthday photos that were shared on his Instagram page.

Vivian Jill celebrated her son with a heartfelt message

Celebrating her son, Mrs Jill Lawrence wrote a touching message to him as she spoke about how proud she was of him.

She also talked about how much happiness he brings into her life. Below is the message:

You are always a child to be proud of; everyday I look at you with all the smiles and laughter in your eyes; I feel truly blessed. Happy Birthday To You My KING

Below are birthday photos Vivian Jill shared on her page to celebrate her son, King Alfie.

Birthday wishes pour in for King Alfie

Many birthday wishes poured in for King Alfie as he turned a year older; below are some of them.

empress_gifty said:

Happy birthday to my son

djswitchghana said:

Blessings❤️@iam_king_alfie

adwenkyeretvsaid:

Baby Maxin's boy friend to be

mr_prempeh1 said:

My N*gga, My Blood, My Brother, My Gee, My Linkster Happy Birthday King Alfie ❤️I LOVE YOU BROTHER ❤️❤️

comfortkesewaah said:

See Proper Baby Boy May God Protect you always!!

littlemercysmith said:

Happy birthday my son, age with massive grace.

