Celebrated rapper Ayigbe Edem was granted GH¢50,000 bail by the Kaneshie District Court for knocking down a lady, killing her in the process

According to reports, the rapper was allegedly driving an unregistered Honda Touring car at around 2 am when the accident happened on the George Walker Bush Highway

Meanwhile, details of the said lady have not been identified yet by the authorities after the accident

Ghanaian rapper Ayigbe Edem reportedly knocked down a woman, killing her in the early hours of Sunday, December 10, 2023, on the George Walker Bush Highway around 2 am.

Edem knocked down a woman on the George Walker Bush Highway

After the incident, Ayigbe Edem was arraigned before the Kaneshie District Court on Monday morning December 12, 2023.

According to a report sighted on Graphic.com.gh by YEN.com.gh, the 'Over Again' hitmaker was allegedly driving an unregistered Honda Touring car at the time of the accident.

Per court documents, the deceased woman, who has not yet been identified by authorities, unfortunately met her untimely death.

Ayigbe Edem, appearing before the court, was charged with two counts of careless and inconsiderate driving and negligently thereby causing harm.

Nana Abena Asor Owusu Amenyo presided over proceedings for the case in court. Edem's plea was not considered and was thereby granted bail amounting to GH¢50,000, with two sureties, and is required to reappear in court on February 15, 2024.

Meanwhile, the accident occurred when the rapper was returning from being a guest and performer on the Saturday, December 9, 2023, episode of UTV's United Showbiz with MzGee.

