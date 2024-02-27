Gospel singer Diana Asamoah has advised her colleague singer Edward Akwasi Boateng after recent reports of him struggling financially went viral

She told him to make good use of the gifts he has received from Prophet Bernard Nelson-Eshun, saying he should use the car gift for Uber services to avoid going broke again

Diana's advice has sparked a debate on social media

Ghanaian gospel star Evangelist Diana Asamoah has admonished her stranded fellow Edward Boateng to use his gifts judiciously.

Recently, Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun gave the gospel singer a car, cash, and a monthly allowance for his family.

After the news, many netizens hailed the Man of God for his kindness to the singer.

Diana Asamoah reacts to the news of her stranded colleague

Diana spoke about her colleague's predicament during an interview on OKAY FM in Accra.

She said in the video that she was morose when she heard the news of her colleague and was eager to support him. She spoke about the singer's love for the Most High God.

Diana Asamoah admonished him to be wise in using the plush gifts he'd received from the generous Prophet Nelson-Eshun, saying he should immediately use the car for Uber to make more money. She believes this move would prevent him from going into financial distress later in life.

Fans react to the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the video. Many people wondered why Diana was commenting on the ongoing issue.

gaiseyelis900 wrote:

Evangelist Diana Asamoah has no right to tell Akwasi Boateng what to do with his car, that was uncalled for. She could have spoken to him back door but not on air.

clintonoku wrote:

you didn’t gift him some a good samaritan has gifted him a car you are there giving him instructions....loose talk

amagold477 chided:

Saa Abeiku no what’s the woman said was not wrong but the way Abeiku was saying it it makes it look bad and NPP General secretary and chairman should let us know if they have given money to Daina Asamoah as he keep saying they have given her money. People who goes to Abeiku show should be very careful else he will create problems for them

