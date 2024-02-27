Kwaw Kese has spoken on his arrest and conviction in 2015, declaring his intention to sue for compensation

The rapper says he will instruct his lawyers to file a $1m lawsuit against the state for what he describes as discrimination

Kwaw Kese was convicted and sentenced to one day in jail and GHȼ1,200 fine for smoking in public

Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese has revealed his intention to sue the state for compensation over his arrest and incarceration in 2015.

The Awoyo Sofo rapper believes his arrest and conviction for smoking wee was a matter of discrimination.

He thus wants compensation of one million dollars ($1M) for the damage it caused and intends to instruct his lawyers to start the process of suing.

Kwaw Kese wants compensation $1m Photo source: @kwawkese

Source: Instagram

Kwaw Kese's arrest in 2015

Kwaw Kese was tried for narcotic offences and was sentenced to a day’s imprisonment and a fine of GHȼ1,200 in 2015. His conviction followed many weeks in prison because he had been remanded.

The rapper has since been advocating for decongesting the country’s prisons and improving conditions there.

Kwaw Kese feels he was treated badly

But speaking in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Kwaw Kese indicated that he recently realised that he had not been treated fairly in that case.

He argued he was jailed without proof, while police currently guard foreigners openly smoking. He cited the case of a Jamaican artiste smoking in public in Accra in 2020 for his assertion.

“These things have dawned on me recently, Ghana has not been fair to me...Even with mine they don't have any proof that I was doing that. There's no shot that they could show that to say ‘we saw Kwaw Kese doing this’. It's a hearsay and I was jailed for it. They don't have any picture to prove it.”

“This is the same Ghana, the same police that arrested me are now bodyguarding with guns, guarding somebody who is not a Ghanaian to smoke in public and it is live on video and everything and that person goes scot-free.”

Kwaw Kese claims Awoyo Sofo is the hottest song in Ghana now

Meanwhile, Kwaw Kese has claimed that his latest release, Awoyo Sofo, is the hottest song in the country at the moment.

The rapper, who seemed proud of his latest banger, said the tune would put all his haters to shame when they hear it playing everywhere.

Awoyo Sofo, produced by Kwadjo Asante Opoku, was released in February 2024 and has been trending all over social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh