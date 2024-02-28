Ghanaian gospel singer Diana Asamoah has reacted to news reports regarding her recent high level of fashion

Speaking to KOFI TV, she said being a Christian does not mean a person should look messy or unkempt

Diana Asamoah's words sparked a debate on the internet

Ghanaian gospel singer Diana Asamoah has reacted to viral reports that she has recently started overdressing, with many claiming it doesn't befit her as a Christian.

She spoke in an exclusive interview with KOFI TV.

Speaking during the interview after she was asked why she had recently changed her dressing style, Diana Asamoah explained that Christianity is about one's personal beliefs or faith, not one's outfits. She lamented how some Ghanaians have constantly branded pastors and other religious personalities who wear jeans as having fallen from grace.

She continued that some people dress modestly and look holy yet engage in all vices; hence, people should not judge others based on their outfits.

Diana Asamoah added that Christianity is a school for those interested in learning it patiently, adding that God would teach those interested.

Ghanaians react to the video

Elvis Carl said:

you go explain taya

omeremeh wrote:

Christosom ny3 ntaadehy3 ne m3sawor

Daniel Oppong wrote:

This woman, God will take her very far

kolbymedia7846 wrote:

I like her opinion on issues, her courage, and her sincerity

emmanueloseitutu wrote:

I play her songs almost every day. For worship and others cuz I love her bunch. May God strengthen the bars of her gate

godfredotchere wrote:

God bless this wonderful woman of God

rosy8751 said:

She is one of a kind, I love her so much. Her songs are inspirational and spiritual

