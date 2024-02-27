Evangelist Patricia Aseidua, founder of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, has sent a stern warning to her former lover, Pastor Eric

She said her ex has assembled a group of bloggers who are sharing defamatory stories about her with their followers

Evangelist Patricia Aseidua, popularly known as Evangelist Mama Pat, divorced her former husband after she accused him of having extra-marital affairs

On Monday, February 26, 2024, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa took social media by storm after a video of her new mansion went viral.

However, Evangelist Mama Pat has today, February 27, 2024, sent a strong warning to her ex-husband, Pastor Eric.

According to her, she has been subjected to insults and nasty criticism by some bloggers she believes are in cohorts with her ex-lover.

Nana Agradaa has told her ex, Pastor Eric, to call his people to order; otherwise, she would retrieve all the properties he gained from her during their marriage.

"I am sending this message to my ex-husband, who has let his bloggers criticise and insult me. He should call them to order and excuse himself from the filth they are throwing about. If he doesn't do that and allows the insults to continue, I will take from him all the properties Ihe gained from me during our marriage," she said.

"I've tried not to hold any resentment since our divorce, but if you don't address this matter, you'll witness a side of me you won't like. I purchased the land and constructed the multi-story building; should it come to it, I'm prepared to present evidence in court," she added

