Young actor Rahim Banda's girlfriend, Janiece Emefa, turned 22 years old today, February 28, 2024

In celebration of her new age, Janiece flooded social media with some lovely photos and a video showing off her beauty

Followers of the actor's girlfriend took to the Instagram posts to send their birthday wishes

Janiece Emefa, the beautiful girlfriend of young Ghanaian actor Rahim Banda, has celebrated her birthday.

Born in 2002, Janiece who is an influencer on social media turned 22 years old on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

In celebration of her birthday, the pretty lady who often stuns with her photos has released stunning photos of herself on social media.

Rahim Banda's girlfriend, Janiece, has turned 22 Photo source: @janiece.emefa

Source: Instagram

The photos sighted by YEN.com.gh had Janiece glowing in a white dress while standing in front of a background with white and black balloons. Some of the slides showed her holding a cake with the digit 22 fixed on it.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Janiece indicated that she was too hot to handle.

Later, Janiece shared a slideshow video showing her rocking the same white dress as seen in the photos.

Her caption for the video indicated that she had just turned 22 years old.

"22 baby," she said.

Janiece's sweetheart, Rahim, also shared a photo of her on Instagram stories to celebrate her new age saying:

"Happy birthday princess."

Rahim Banda's girlfriend has turned 22 Photo source: @rahimbanda

Source: Instagram

Ghanaians celebrate Rahim Banda's girlfriend on her birthday

The birthday photos of Janiece have got many of her followers to wish her well.

afroteenmagazine.hq said:

Happy Birthday ❤️

_amity3 said:

Happy birthday ❤️Queen mother

jessic_aaaa.aa said:

Pretty girl 22

misshildakay_ said:

You’re so gorgeoushappy birthday

callmesteph7 said:

You are sooo pretty ❤

beckydanz__ said:

Happy birthdayyy Jaja!

Janiece and Rahim Banda 'chop' love in a video

Meanwhile, Janiece and Rahim Banda were recently spotted in a video sharing many lovey-dovey moments.

Towards the end of the video, Janiece assured Rahim Banda that everything would be okay as she departed KIA for abroad.

The video came just a few weeks after Rahim graduated from the university and had a party organised a surprise party for him.

Source: YEN.com.gh