Rahim Banda and his girlfriend Janiece Emefa were in a video that had several moments they shared

Towards the end of the video, Janiece assured Rahim Banda that everything would be okay as she departed KIA for abroad

Many people gushed over their relationship and how much they love each other

Janiece Emefa, the girlfriend of Ghanaian actor Rahim Banda, melted the hearts of many people on social media when she dropped a video collage of their lovey-dovey moments together.

Rahim Banda and his girlfriend, Janiece Emefa, in the video. Image Credit: @janieceemefa

Rahim Banda and lover all booed up in the video

Janiece Emefa shared a beautiful video on her TikTok page, @janieceemefa, which contained memorable moments she shared with Rahim Banda.

The memories were captured when she visited him in Ghana for a period of time.

Towards the end of the video, they were spotted at Kotoka International Airport (KIA) hugging and kissing as Rahim Banda bid her farewell as she returned abroad.

Video compilation of Rahim Banda and his girlfriend, Janiece Emefa.

Fans shared their thoughts on the romantic relationship of Rahim Banda and his girlfriend, Janiece Emefa,

Many people admired the relationship between Rahim Banda and his girlfriend, Janiece Emefa, so they prayed to have one like theirs.

kaycee said:

GOD GOD GOD. IF IM JUST A COMMON CAMPHOR AND I DON'T DESERVE LOVE TELL ME BECAUSE EYYY

Maame <3 said:

This called me single in so many different languages

maameefuantsifuasaid:

If they don’t invite us to their wedding, wahalur o@Gerryyyy

Miss verso said:

Best combo ever

fatii.iiiiii said:

These two ❤️goosebumps

Nini ♡ said:

Can’t wait to fall in love with the right person.

Riri's-Wigs said:

No be today oothese two are in love❤️❤️

Cecilia Konadu Agyeman said:

I got to know them two years ago! I wish you guys the best; I hope you settle every encounter you meet on your journey ❤❤️

