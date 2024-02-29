Bola Ray, in a video, supported viral market woman Mama Toli's business by presenting her with a refrigerator, putting a smile on her face

Mama Toli, in the company of Official Starter, visited Bola Ray and had lunch with him before the presentation was made

Bola Ray shared a video of the beautiful moment on his TikTok page, and in the comments section, many Ghanaians were happy to see Mama Toli's success

Ghanaian media personality and entrepreneur Bola Ray has shown his generosity and kindness to a viral market woman named Mama Toli by gifting her a refrigerator for her business.

Mama Toli, who sells at the Makola market, became an internet sensation when she started dancing with Official Starter and other market women. She is also a member of the Happy Town Project, a social initiative that aims to empower and uplift market women in Ghana.

Mama Toli, accompanied by Ghanaian dancer and Happy Town Project founder Official Starter, visited Bola Ray at his office and had lunch with him. Bola Ray, who is the CEO of EIB Network Group and Empire Entertainment and an avid car lover, was impressed by Mama Toli's vibrant personality and decided to support her business by presenting her with a brand-new refrigerator.

The presentation was captured in a video that Bola Ray shared on his TikTok page, where he rewarded Mama Toli's hard work and resilience.

Ghanaians excited for Mama Toli

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Pinkie Nanayaa Tirim said:

This is how social media should be impacting our lives nanso nkurasefo) no everyday fight

@roland_theMC commented:

I’m extremely happy for you, Mama Toli Toli. God is with you. @Officialstarter_ God will never forsake you! You will flourish, bro. @bolarayofficial , Chris Attoh et al.. God bless you all immensely..

ActiveDove wrote:

Make you all thank Official Starter e do everything God bless you bro

Mama Toli gets a makeover

In a related story, Mama Toli Toli has warm hearts as she rocks a stylish red dress to meet famous celebrities Christ Attoh and Bola Ray.

The kindhearted woman looked gorgeous in heavy makeup and had a charming ponytail hairstyle.

Some social media users have praised the coordinator of the Happy Town Project for putting smiles on the faces of these market women.

