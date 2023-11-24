Official Starter has made an attempt to raise funds to support the market women he dances with, with $5,000 being the target

The content creator shared how Ghanaians can donate and show support to the women who put smiles on their faces

He shared details of the GoFundMe, which would be used to raise the money, and added that other items were also welcome

Popular Ghanaian content creator Official Starter has taken the initiative to raise funds in support of the market women he joyously dances with. The goal is set at $5,000, aiming to make this festive season special for the hardworking mothers who bring smiles to the faces of many.

Ghanaian content creator Official Starter Photo Source: officialstarter

Source: Instagram

The content creator has shared the details of a GoFundMe campaign designed to collect contributions from generous Ghanaians. In an announcement, he expressed his desire to extend support and happiness to the market mothers, who play a crucial role in brightening up the community.

"As the holiday season draws near, I've received numerous inquiries about how we can extend our support and bring joy to our market mothers during the festive time. I figured it would be a fantastic idea to establish a GoFundMe, as suggested by most of you, where contributions of any amount can be made to assist in this endeavour," Official Starter explained.

Official Starter mentioned that the plan was not only to raise monetary donations but also to gather essential items that would make a meaningful difference in the lives of these hardworking women. Stating that bags of rice, gallons of oil, and other necessities were welcomed as contributions to the cause. According to him, the intention is to express appreciation for the dedication and hard work of the market mothers who tirelessly contribute to the community. Read the full statement here.

Official Starter and market women

In another story, Official Starter, in a sweet video he shared on his Instagram page, took the market women he dances with sightseeing at a safari.

The market women enjoyed themselves as they watched various animals at the park, including lions, tortoises and ostriches, among others.

The happy women also rode quad bikes on the safari and seemed to have the time of their lives.

Source: YEN.com.gh