Abraham Attah has shared a new photo where he went shirtless and flaunted his muscles and impressive abs

He shared the photo on his Instagram page, where it got close to 5k likes, winning the admiration of his fans and followers

The actor who became famous after featuring in the Hollywood film Beast Of No Nation has grown big in a short period of time

Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah, who rose to fame after starring in the Netflix film Beasts of No Nation, has stunned his fans with a new photo of himself.

The young actor took to his Instagram page to share a shirtless picture where he showed off his muscular physique and impressive abs. The photo, which he captioned “Don’t do as I do, Just do as I say.”, has garnered close to 5,000 likes.

Abraham Attah, who is one of Ghana's biggest entertainment exports, made his feature film debut in 2015 as Agu, a child soldier in a fictional West African country. He won several awards for his performance, including the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor at the 72nd Venice International Film Festival1. He also appeared in the Marvel Studios film Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017 as Abe Brown, one of Peter Parker’s classmates.

Attah, who is currently living in the United States, has been working on his acting career and his education. He also featured in the film Tazmanian Devil, where he played Dayo Ayodele, a Nigerian immigrant who struggles to balance his family, religious faith, and personal identity.

Attah’s fans have been amazed by his transformation from a skinny boy to a muscular man. Many of them have praised him for his good looks.

Abraham Attah flaunts pool

In another story, Seasoned Ghanaian actor based in the US, Abraham Attah, shared a photo on his Instagram page showing off his luxury lifestyle.

In the photo, the Beasts of No Nation star was clad in white as he stood on the edge that separated a giant pool from a much smaller one.

Attah looked all grown up in the photo as he flaunted his long dreadlocks.

