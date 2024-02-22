Seasoned Ghanaian actor based in the US, Abraham Attah, shared a photo on his Instagram page showing off his luxury lifestyle

In the photo, the Beasts of No Nation star was clad in white as he stood on the edge that separated a giant pool from a much smaller one

Attah looked all grown up in the photo as he flaunted his long dreadlocks

American-based Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah showed off his extravagant lifestyle after sharing a photo from a plush mansion on his Instagram page.

Abraham Attah showed off his luxury lifestyle

In the photo, Abraham Attah was seen standing on the edge of a giant pool that separated the deeper side from the shallow side.

His long dreadlocks were left to hang over his shoulders as the fringe part covered his face. Posing in the photo, Attah covered his mouth with one hand while keeping the other beside him.

The Beasts of No Nation star wore a simple outfit. He was clad in white as he wore a singlet, a pair of shorts and white sneakers.

The memorable moment was captured in a serene environment with lots of greenery and vintage houses.

Below is a photo of Abraham Attah posing at a giant pool at a lush mansion.

