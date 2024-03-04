Nana Ama, a female student, went viral for not knowing who Ghanaian politician Nana Kwame Bediako, aka Cheddar, was

On an episode of TV3's The Shark, an image of Cheddar popped up, and Nana Ama was asked who the Ghanaian political figure was, and she mentioned Ignatius Kutu Acheampong

Many could not believe Nana Ama did not know the name of the face behind the political group The New Force

A young female student known as Nana Ama went viral after she confused Nana Kwame Bediako, aka Cheddar, for Ignatius Kutu Acheampong.

Ignatius Kutu Acheampong (left) and Cheddar (right) in photos. Image Credit: @iamfreedom

Student confuses the name of Cheddar for Kutu Acheampong

In the viral video, Nana Ama was on TV3's The Shark quiz show, competing with another student, Prince.

One of the questions that sparked debate on social media was when Cheddar's picture popped up, and Nana Ama was asked who the political figure was, and she mentioned the name of Kutu Acheampong.

About Ignatius Kutu Acheampong

According to Wikipedia, Ghanaian military officer and politician Ignatius Kutu Acheampong was the military head of state of Ghana from January 13, 1972, to July 5, 1978, when he was deposed in a palace coup. He was executed by firing squad on June 16, 1979.

Below is a video of a young girl who mistook Cheddar for Kutu Acheampong during TV3's quiz show, The Sharks.

Reactions as a young girl mistook Cheddar for Kutu Acheampong

Below are reactions as Nana Ama confused Cheddar for Kutu Acheampong:

Ignatius kutu Acheampong s3 sen!!!!

The Kutu No de3 anka 3y3 oo nanso Acheampong nu. S3 3ky3 naa Wohy3 no y3 kutuuuui.

Kutu sen this one dea Me ne me dilectors Dilector 1

Hw3 ! She say Kutu Acheampong he dresses like major general why won’t he be referred as sure. Ayi kente acheampong

But Cheddar be legend from the 70s

Lol just watched this on tv and I'm wondering why that answer

