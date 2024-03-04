Renowned media personality Berla Mundi looked regal in her African print cloth and beads to host TV3's The Day Show

In the video she shared on her Instagram page, the presenter attempted to balance an empty handwoven basket on her head

Her failure to do so got many people laughing hard in the comments

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi looked regal in her traditional wear as she tried to balance a handwoven basket on her head.

Berla Mundi in African traditional wear. Image Credit: @berlamundi

Berla Mundi attempted to balance a basket on her head

During an episode of TV3's The Day Show, Berla Mundi rocked traditional attire to host the show. She wrapped herself in an African print cloth and covered her hair with a silk scarf.

She accessorised her look by wearing beads on her wrist and neck. She completed her traditional look by wearing local slippers.

In the video she shared on her Instagram page, Berla Mundi tried to balance an empty handwoven basket on her head as she played around by imitating how sellers sell in the marketplaces.

Captioning the video, she noted that it was Ghana Month and was proud to be Ghanaian. She wrote:

Good morning and welcome to Ghana Month!!! Proud to be Ghanaian always but I need to master how to balance this basket….. Should I sell ‘amoo’ (tomatoes) or ‘ankaa d)k))’ (oranges)? #TheDayShow’ #GhanaMonth episodes loading……

Below is a video of Berla Mundi attempting to balance a basket on her head.

Reactions as Berla Mundi tried to balance an empty basket on her head

The video got many people on social media admiring Berla Mundi's incredible sense of humour. Others also talked about how beautiful she looked in her traditional attire.

jay___sterling said:

Ghana month. Love to see it

ama_seal said:

Berla won't kill us with her high sense of humor

iam.vocal_hub said:

There is nothing inside, how can you balance it?

coachdicksonn said:

You look divine in your traditional wear

gadiel_makor said:

I love your sense of humour. Also beautiful, as always

ana_baby_baby said:

❤❤ Anyway you tried

constanceuzochukwu said:

My queen you are beautiful much love

