Ghanaian music sensation Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa, decided to join in on the fun, attempting the latest dance craze to hit TikTok, the shwalabami dance, a robotic-style movement that has taken the platform by storm, resulting in an adorable video.

The video showed the couple attempting the viral dance challenge with much enthusiasm. The shwalabami dance requires participants to move their shoulders and other body parts in a stiff, robotic manner, a task that proved to be quite the humorous challenge for Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa.

Despite their best efforts, the couple struggled to synchronise their movements with the demands of the dance, leading to a series of hilarious and awkward moments.

Throughout the video, Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa could be seen laughing and smiling as they attempted the dance. In the comments section of the video, fans expressed their adoration for the couple’s playful spirit. Many commented on the pair’s cuteness and the light-hearted nature of their relationship.

Stonebwoy and wife warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Ⓜ️aame said:

His wife can do it better but he push her away eeiii

GUCCILORD wrote :

I wish my relationship be like this

ArmyOfOne commented:

oh Efo why... just accept that the challenge has refused u

Stonebwoy and wife travel together

In another story, dancehall musician Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, put up loved-up moments in videos during a boat ride in Lagos, Nigeria.

The acclaimed artiste was in the West African nation to promote his 5th Dimension' album and for a release party.

While some fans had eyes on the couple's romantic moments, many had their ears on the musician's song in the background.

