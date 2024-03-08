Ghanaian broadcaster Serwaa Amihere got many people admiring her growth over the years when beautiful photos surfaced on social media on her brithday

She turned 34 on March 8, 2024, and she slayed in a beautiful white gown that flaunted her well-defined curves

Many people wished her well on her birthday, while others talked about how stunning and youthful she looked at 34

Ghanaian broadcaster and entrepreneur Serwaa Amihere looked ethereal in a white gown as she celebrated her 34th birthday on March 8, 2024.

Serwaa Amihere's birthday photo

In her birthday photo, Serwaa Amihere was clad in white. The turtle neck dress was long such that it dropped to the floor.

The long-sleeved dress hugged her fine curves and brought them out. The mini coat hanging on the back of the dress made her look very angelic in the photo.

Miss Amihere's makeup was flawless as it highlighted her beautiful facial features. Her frontal lace wig was stlyed into a bun which made her face stand out even more.

Nana Aba Anamoah celebrated Serwaa Amihere

Seasoned media personality Nana Aba Anamoah who is also a close friend to the celebrant shared her birthday photo and a sweet message in the caption.

In the lovely message, Nana Aba wrote:

Happy birthday to my favourite @serwaaamihere. I am so proud of you, Joyce. I love you dearly ❤️

Below is the birthday photo of Serwaa Amihere as she turned 34.

Birthday wishes poured in for Serwaa Amihere

Lots of birthday wishes poured in for Serwaa Amihere as she turned 34. Below are sweet messages from the comments:

vicamichaels said:

Happy birthday beautiful @serwaaamihere I am equally proud of you. Happy to see the woman you’ve become. You have metamorphosed into one of the finest journalists and Master of Ceremonies we have in Ghana today. You were exceptional yesterday at Women of Valour. Keep your head up,mind the business that pays you and stay expectant because the Lord will blow your mind this year. Blessings VM

badasspmf said:

She gives me Joy happy birthday beautiful

megscloset_gh said:

Happy birthday to my role model God bless your new age ❤️❤️❤️

iamnyagorme said:

Happy birthday womenofvalour heavens would align in your favour always

mandem_frizzle said:

Happy birthday serwaa,you are so loved,Thank you Nana for raising such a gem!!

detailsbyneyomi said:

Remain blessed beautiful.....you outdid yourself yesterday ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @serwaaamihere

