Jamila is a new Instagram queen who has been carving a niche for herself with her stunning photos.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The young model has won the hearts of many with her gorgeous photos on Instagram.

Jamila's beauty is top-notch and she has been flaunting to the world.

Jamila: 9 banging photos of the young Ghanaian model that are turning heads on IG (Photo credit: Instagram/Jamila)

Source: Instagram

Here are the 9 most beautiful photos of Jamila that will make you love her.

1. Bathroom posing:

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

2. Posing in a long black outfit:

3. See-through outfit:

4. Awesome looks:

5. Lovely hairstyle:

6. Stunning posing:

7. Madam white:

8. From the mirror:

9. Lady in black:

Tik Tok star Asantewaa shows off her handsome kid brother in photos

Ghanaian TikTok star Martina Dwamena known online as Asantewaa has for the first time flaunted her younger brother on social media.

In new photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, the brother and sister were seen posing in what looked like a huge hallway.

Asantewaa was seen wearing faded blue jeans under a red t-shirt over which she wore a sleeveless jeans jacket.

The younger brother of the TikTok star was seen wearing army-themed trousers under a long-sleeved jeans shirt.

Maxin: McBrown's daughter model in fresh photos; fans surprised over her big looks

Maxin Mawushi Mensah the ever-adorable daughter of actress Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell Mensah, has wowed social media with her latest photos.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the pretty young lady popularly known as Baby Maxin, was seen beaming with her usual infectious smiles.

She was seen wearing a blue-black polka-dotted dress as she posed for what looked like a photoshoot in a studio.

The blue-black Minnie Mouse themed dress came with a matching handbag which was hanging on a pole close to the young girl.

Maxin complemented her look with a hairpiece and had on a burgundy-coloured pair of shoes to match her outfit.

She also showed off some beaded bracelets which she had on both hands to make her fashion statement solid.

After posting the photos, handlers of Baby Maxin's Instagram page captioned them:

Source: YEN.com.gh