Celebrated TikTok star Asantewaa displayed fire dance moves to Nigerian musicians Chike and Mohbad's Egwu while showing off her baby bump.

Asantewaa danced hard in the video while showing off her baby bump

Asantewaa was in the living room of her home in the US. She was dressed in her two-piece red and white nightie.

Her video was a reply to a fan's comment on TikTok, where the fan encouraged her to post more videos showing off her baby bump since they have enough mobile data to watch her videos online.

Captioning the video, the TikTok star wrote,

"See joy o.”

The famous TIkToker danced hard to the viral dance challenge of Egwu by Nigerian singer Chike and deceased Nigerian rapper Mohbad.

Below is a video of heavily pregnant Asantewaa displaying fire moves to Chike And Mohbad's Egwu.

Reactions as Asantewaa danced hard while showing off her baby bump

Asantewaa's dance video got many people overjoyed as they congratulated her in the comments. Others also talked about how radiant she looked even while heavily pregnant.

TheReal_Adwoa said:

The Pregnancy is expensive

Adwoa@ said:

Your nose didn’t get bigger I tap into your beauty jorrr congratulations

Bags, Accessories & Moresaid:

@Asantewaaaaa please you have to give us tips on how you still maintained your cute nose ooo. Because the nose of the pregnant women I see er

selinankansah1 said:

OBAA Asantewaa, delay is not impossible. We blessed God for ur testimony. Waiting on lord for my testimony in different dimensions. Amen

Wesleykessegh said:

❤️❤️ I’m so happy for you ❤️❤️❤️

