Popular content creator Official Starter surprised the women he dances with at the Makola market in Accra. The video showed him buying numerous packs of chicken from KFC and sharing them among the market women.

Official Starter often dances with the Makola market women, creating content that has quickly made him popular on social media. His videos have been described as wholesome.

In the video, the women’s faces were filled with joy as he handed out the KFC chicken packs. The grateful women could not hide their happiness as they enjoyed the meal.

The video quickly gained traction on social media, with Ghanaians pouring in their praise for Official Starter in the comments section. They lauded his kind-hearted gesture and the positivity he spreads with his content. Many expressed their admiration for his efforts to uplift the spirits of the market women, who work tirelessly day in and day out.

Official Starter warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Irene Darko976 said:

Young man you are one in a million, on behalf of my ladies I say thank you, me love you well well

Ly_ticia commented:

At this point I’ll start selling beside mama toli toli

Daughter of a Prophet said:

I pray someone buys you a car for free because the happiness you have created on this woman faces is out of the world God bless you

Mama Toli Toli featured on BBC

In another story, Makola market woman Mama Toli Toli was featured in a BBC interview, where she spoke about going viral and how her name came about.

Mama Toli Toli, who is known for singing the wrong lyrics to songs, also talked about how sales have boomed since she went viral on social media.

The video excited many Ghanaians as they applauded the founder of the Happy Town Project, Official Starter, for discovering her talent.

