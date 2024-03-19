Makola market woman Mama Toli Toli was featured in a BBC interview where she spoke about going viral and how her name came about

Mama Toli Toli who si known fro singing the wrong lyrics to songs also talked about how sales have boomed since she went viral on social media

The video has excited many Ghanaians as they applauded the founder of the Happy Town Project, official Starter, for discovering her talent

Ghanaian trader Mama Toli Toli was featured in a BBC interview and this has excited many people back home.

Mama Toli Toli in BBC interview. Image Credit: @bbc

Source: Instagram

Mama Toli Toli featured in a BBC interview

Ghanaian Makola Trader, in her interview with the BBC, spoke about how she went viral. Speaking in the local dialect Ga, she said she heard Lonely At The Top, a song by Nigerian musician Asake, on the radio.

She said she fell in love with the song and pleaded with Official Starter, the founder of the Happy Town Project, to assist her with the lyrics.

She said that unknown to her, many people loved her version of the song, and she began to go viral on social media.

The Makola Market trader also added that after she went viral, sales boomed, and people visited her stand to be entertained.

Disclosing how her name Mama Toli Toli came about, she said she would sing the lyrics to a song wrongly, and her name means liar when translated into English.

The BBC interview also contained videos from shows that she had performed at.

Below is a snippet of Mama Toli Toli's interview with the BBC.

Reactions as Mama Toli Toli is featured in a BBC interview

The BBC interview melted the hearts of many Ghanaians as they applauded Official Starter for helping put Mama Toli Toli on the map.

kobe_boujee said:

Oh chale this guy really force give this women

detailsbyneyomi said:

Awwww @officialstarter_ God bless you immensely ❤️❤️❤️❤️

naadeedetettey said:

Look at me smiling from cheek to cheek

nanayaaduncan said:

Naaa please still waiting for wegotthis africa ooo

afia___amponsah1 said:

God bless you our papa scatter

naadensua27 said:

Das))! Social medium no n)). Kafo moko dami o. My)m) Ajor bo o.❤️❤️❤️

drew_boat said:

Awww mummy tooli to the world

iamsompa said:

Wow❤️…this is so beautiful to watch

Mama Toli Toli sings her version of Kizz Daniel's Twe Twe with a Ga twist

YEN.com.gh reported that Mama Toli Toli, one of the viral Makola market women, got many people laughing hard with her latest video.

She was captured singing Kizz Daniel's Twe Twe at the marketplace, where she sold her smoked fish.

Many people pleaded with Kizz Daniel to feature her in the official music video of the song, while others talked about how the video made them laugh hard.

Source: YEN.com.gh