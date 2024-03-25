Retired Ghanaian footballer Stephen Appiah shared handsome photos of his son Dustin Nii Sackey Appiah as he turned a year older on March 24, 2024

The young man looked all grown up as he flaunted his exceptional fashion style in the photos his dad shared on Instagram

Many people showered him with birthday wishes in the comments

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah celebrated the birthday of his son Dustin Nii Sackey Appiah with adorable pictures he shared on his Instagram page on March 24, 2024.

Stephen Appiah celebrated his son's birthday

In one of the photos, Dustin Nii Sackey Appiah was at a concert with one of his friends. He was standing on the left side of the photo with a messy haircut, wearing a black vest, a pair of cargo pants and white sneakers.

Stephen Appiah's son looked all grown up as he flaunted his well-defined muscles in the black-and-white photo.

In the other photo on the second slide of the carousel post, Dustin was spotted posing on the compound of his father's plush mansion.

He wore a white short-sleeved shirt with brown trousers and a pair of brown Crocs to match his look.

Celebrating the young man, the retired Ghanaian footballer wrote this lovely message to his son:

Happy birthday to Dustin Nii Sackey Appiah @dustino.a

Below are photos of Steohen Appiah's son Dustin Nii Sackey Appiah.

Birthday wishes poured in for Stephen Appiah's son, Dustin

Lots of birthday wishes poured in for Dustin as he turned a year older. Below are some of them:

alwaysshowboateng said:

Happy Birthday Nephew Dust* #MoreLife

prince_of_goals said:

Happy birthday son long life n prosperity

cleland_ayaa said:

God bless you Son. Better and greater days ahead for you.

rabeh29 said:

Happy birthday big boy.. ⭐️. wishing him all the best and hope he has an awesome birthday

tinababy_gh said:

Happy birthday dear

princedavidosei said:

Happy birthday Nephew ❤️ blessings

brahadams said:

Happy birthday Kíd bruh

efuae said:

Happy birthday to you Dustin❤

