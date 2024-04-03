Media star Serwaa Amihere's alleged scandalous video has garnered a negative spotlight on the internet

The purported footage of the GHOne TV presenter's romantic affair with a businessman is making the rounds alongside other videos

Amidst the controversy, YEN.com.gh has gathered three videos where the media personality leaves fans gushing with her beauty

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has set the internet abuzz over a raunchy video about her romantic affair with a Ghanaian businessman.

On Tuesday, April 2, the purported footage of the GHOne TV presenter emerged on the internet, bringing her under intense scrutiny.

3 times Serwaa Amihere leaves men drooling with stunning videos of her beauty.

The clip, which shows the media figure in a compromising situation, has ignited a firestorm about her.

Until now, Serwaa Amihere had built a reputable brand, and her alleged involvement in the scandalous video has undoubtedly taken away from her brand value.

As the controversy surrounding her alleged video continues to make the rounds on the internet, YEN.com.gh has compiled three videos capturing times when the media star had men drooling over her beauty and stunning curves.

Serwaa Amihere stuns in a beautiful dress with glittering embellishment. The media star showed off her dance moves in the clip.

GHOne TV star poses for the camera as she flaunts her unblemished beauty. She radiates with charming smiles.

Serwaa Amihere struts her confidence in heels and fitting ensembles. Her grace, confidence, smile, and grit are infectious.

