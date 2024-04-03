A young Ghanaian man has become the but of jokes among his friends after he offered what they considered 'coins' as offerings to their church.

In a video shared on TikTok, the man is shown placing a GH¢20 note inside an offering bowl while gesturing that he is only paying GH¢2.00.

Some Ghanaians who came across the video online shared their views and rebuked friends of the young man for testing him.

In the viral video captioned, "You go explain, explain taya, no evidence," the young man, who is yet to be identified, was seen placing a GH¢20 note in an offertory bowl while signalling the Usher with his two fingers.

The gesture with his two fingers was misconstrued by his friends with whom he attended the church service to mean he was telling the usher he would only give GH¢2 out of the GH¢20 that he had.

The video did not also capture him asking for a change from the usher, although his friends were seen teasing him for offering God what they consider 'coins'.

However, the young man explained that he only signalled the usher with his two fingers to indicate that the money he put inside the offering bowl was for him and another person.

The video was shared on TikTok by brahkwaku516, and it has garnered over 7k likes and 73 comments, at the time of writing this story.

Some Ghanaians who saw the video shared their views

Justfuljoke had this to say:

That's what he have masa leave him alone.

Obi serious boyfriend

Twist_Parker also shared his views:

I understand him. I think it was Sabbath school offering

Bra Kwaku replied:

Eeii. chairman want to analyse everything for us oo.

sirknightgeniealladeen also commented:

It was all he had and needed the change for supper that evening

