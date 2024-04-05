Celebrated TV host and business mogul Delay announced on social media that her most talked about show, The Delay Show, has marked 16 years since its inception in 2008

On social media, she talked about the show delving into captivating conversations and making people laugh over the years

Onua TV/FM presenter Felicia Osie, rapper Fameye, and many others took to the comments to applaud Delay for her hard work on the show

In an exclusive with Delay, she spoke about how far the show had come and gave glory to God

Seasoned TV host Deloris Frimpong Manso, who is well known in showbiz as Delay, is celebrating 16 years of hosting The Delay Show.

Taking to her social media pages on April 4, 2024, Delay announced that she had been hosting The Delay Show for 16 years.

The Delay Show is the most talked about show where Delay interviews A-list personalities and celebrities as they take up the hot seat as she asks them thought-provoking questions.

Celebrating the incredible milestone, the celebrated business mogul wrote touching words in the caption of her Instagram post, saying:

To God Be The Glory, @the_delay_show Is 16 Years Today ♥️

She also stated that it has been 16 years of captivating conversation and endless laughter on the top trending show.

Below is a post by Delay announcing that she had hosted The Delay Show for 16 years.

Reactions as The Delay Show marks 16 years

Many Ghanaians took to the comment section to celebrate Delay and commend her for her exceptional work on The Delay Show.

Below are some of the reactions:

official_dacoster said:

Congratulations Ma ❤️

wesleykessegh said:

Congratulations Mama

osei__felicia said:

HutrrraaAaYYYYYYY 16 solid years❤❤ congratulations

fameye_music said:

Woman king

lucyamrago said:

You try. Most shows don't last even 2 years. For you to have sustained this for that long, more grace to continue

sclick123 said:

I remember Soo well when one guy at our office wey back at tv3 some years ago use to edit the delay show.. uve done well

guccimello said:

You’re a blessing to the entertainment industry ❤️

iamtherealballilo said:

What!!??16 years wow I will like to know the first guest on delay show❤️ God bless u more Ma❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Delay shares heartwarming message as The Delay Show clocks 16 years

Speaking to YEN.com.gh exclusively, Delay gave glory to God for how far The Delay Show had come since its inception in 2008.

She said that when the show started, she did not think it would come this far. In a brief message, she said:

16years ago when we started the Delay show, we did not think it would come this far. This is how far the Lord has brought us, Nyame ne Hene.

''My interview with King Paluta is one of the best I've done this year'': Delay

YEN.com.gh reported that Delay has stated that her recent interview with King Paluta is one of the best interviews she has done this year.

The musician shared a screenshot of Delay's statement on his TikTok page and captioned it, expressing his gratitude.

In the comments section of his post, fans praised him and said he deserved the hype he is getting after dropping several bangers this year.

