Delay subtly shades Henry Fitz and Serwa Amihere with cryptic message

Media personality Delay wrote a cryptic message on her Snapchat handle, talking about the bad luck skinny men bring to women

Her post comes at a time when media personality Serwaa Amihere is trending over a private video between herself and a business mogul, Henry Fitz

Delay's statement has sparked debate on social media

Media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, aka Delay, has subtly thrown a shade at media personality Serwaa Amihere and her supposed former lover and business mogul, Henry Fitz.

This comes at the back of Henry Fitz and his accomplices allegedly releasing a personal video of himself and Miss Amihere.

Delay (left), her cryptic message (middle) and Serwaa Amihere (right). Image Credit: @delayghana and @serwaaamihere

Source: Instagram

Delay subtly shades Serwaa Amihere and Henry Fitz in Snapchat post

In the Snapchat post, Delay noted that when the devil is crippled with laziness, the next plan is to send a skinny man into your life.

The host of The Delay Show added three emojis to her statement to indicate that her words were in jest.

Below is the message Delay posted on her Snapchat:

When Satan is feeling lazy to attack you, he sends a skinny man into your life.

Below is the post Delay made on her official Snapchat account.

Reactions as Delay speaks on the bad luck of dating skinny men

Below are the reactions from Ghanaians to the statement Delay made on her Snapchat account:

davidasa706 said:

This guy wil do saaa gals will not love skinny guys again, what is datjustice for skinny guys

ohemaa_akosua_esther said:

Delay nso,asem baa nya abotr3

hancho_5 said:

Bara will do same to her and she will cry for sympathy lol. Mmaa

desmond_custavo said:

U go write this but when Afua schwar attack u, then u become emotional and start to seek for public sympathy.....

volta_empress_1 said:

Delay mp3 dede. She’ll talk without opening her mouth

officialabilistic said:

The guy self no make serious. Post the remaining evidence and you are there writing story

nanaamaelikplim said:

Who ever owns this shade should come nd pick it up now

efya_amenuah said:

The shade knows the owner

Lady teaches Serwaa Amihere how to pronounce her surname

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian TikToker, with the handle @rickeunice_backup, made a video teaching seasoned media personality Serwaa Amihere how to correctly pronounce her last name.

The TikToker said the origin of Serwaa's surname is Nzema and explained how the people pronounce it.

The video got many people laughing hard, while others threw more light on the hometown of the broadcaster.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh