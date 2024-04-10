Denzel Logistics, the main distributor of Lamborghini Luxury Beverages, have clarified in a statement, the misinformation regarding the termination of Serwaa Amihere's ambassadorial deal contract

According to the statement, the media personality has already served her purpose for their campaign from September to December 2023, and her contract had expired

They further stated that they regret any confusion or misunderstanding caused by the inaccurate reporting, and urged the media to verify information before publishing it

Lamborghini Luxury Beverages has clarified the misinformation circulating around concerning the termination of media personality Serwa Amihere's ambassadorial deal after her viral private bedroom video with business mogul Henry Fitz.

Lamborghini Luxury Beverages speaks about Serwaa Amihere's ambassadorial deal

According to a statement released and signed by George Wiredu Duah, the Head Marketing, PR & Brands Denzel Logistics, the main distributor of Lamborghini Luxury Beverages did not terminate the contract of Serwaa Amihere.

"It has come to our attention that certain publications have inaccurately reported that Serwaa Amihere's contract with Lamborghini Luxury Beverages was terminated due to a scandal. We would like to clarify that these reports are entirely false and misleading."

The statement stated that Serwaa Amihere served as an influencer for the brand for a period of three months, that is, September to December 2023, during which she played a vital role in promoting our brand and products. However, her contract with the company expired immediately after the three-month campaign.

"We would like to emphasize that Lamborghini Luxury Beverages holds the highest standards of integrity and professionalism in all of our business dealings. Denzel Logistics has good repour with all of our ambassadors including Serwaa Amihere."

The statement further stated that their partnerships with influencers and brand ambassadors are based on mutual respect, trust, and a shared commitment to excellence.

Lamborghini Luxury Beverages further stated that they regret any confusion or misunderstanding caused by the inaccurate reporting. The company also urge the media to verify information before publishing it.

Below is the full statement regarding Serwaa Amihere's ambassadorial contract with Lamborghini Luxury Beverages.

