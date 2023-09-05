Upcoming singer Mopfty is full of gratitude for Mr Drew's benevolence towards his music career

The newbie secured a spot on Mr Drew's song, Case, after his freestyle verse on it went viral

Mophty noted that since then, Mr Drew has pushed him into the limelight and even went on tour with him

Upcoming Ghanaian musician Emmanuel Oppong, known in showbiz as Mophty, his life has never been the same since his verse went viral on Mr Drew's song, Case.

He said he has been underground for about five years, but one song with Mr Drew propelled his career into the mainstream.

Mophty added that he was grateful for all the buzz his association with Mr Drew brought into his life.

Mophty disclosed how Mr Drew impacted his life during an interview with Zionfelix.

According to him, even his old songs are receiving attention now that he has become an internet sensation.

He said, "I started music about five years ago. I have a couple of singles out, but I will say glory be to my bossman for lifting me for people to know my work. He has given me that limelight for the song I had already released to make waves as well."

Watch the interview below:

Netizens react to Mophty's interview with Zionfelix about his life and career

People commended Mr Drew for giving another artiste the platform to shine.

@TheRootybai1 commented:

Mr Drew is a champion ❤

@bilizmedia5769 commented:

God bless Mr Drew for understanding the street language.❤ May He never lack.

@djanmartin2177 commented:

I’m even teary… Mr Drew really force.

@jeweltugbefia3989 commented:

Waooaw. I just watched his song with Dr Drew on someone’s status this morning. And I can’t get my eyes off him just love the words in the songs.

Stonewoy supports Mr Drew's new hit song featuring Mophty

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported how Stonebwoy reacted when he heard Mr. Drew's new song featuring Mophty.

The dancehall act had the song on repeat as he sang and danced along to the lyrics.

Stonebwoy also saluted Mr. Drew and Mophty for creating the masterpiece.

Many people praised Stonebwoy for promoting the song for Mr. Drew. They pointed out that this is the kind of attitude that would uplift the Ghanaian music industry.

