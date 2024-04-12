Mr Drew's lookalike has grown his hair after the Ghanaian musicia transitioned from his trademark bald look to a taper fade

Phewcha, the lookalike of the musician who also used to rock a bald look has also grown his hair to match that of his idol

In a video he shared on TikTok, he flaunted the new hairstyle and many Ghanaians were amused at the level of commitment he showed towards being a doppelganger

The lookalike of Ghanaian musician Mr Drew has taken the lookalike trend to new heights following in the footsteps of his idol, who recently changed from his signature bald look for a taper fade.

Ghanaian musician Mr Drew Photo Source: mrdrewofficial

Source: Instagram

He shared the transformation in a TikTok video that sparked funny reactions. Many Ghanaians were amused and shocked by his level of commitment towards being a lookalike.

When Mr Drew changed his hairstyle, many Ghanaians wondered if Phewcha was going to follow suit and he has answered fans emphatically. The lookalike trend has become common on social media especially on TikTok, with many individuals who claim to bare uncanny resemblance with some of the biggest Ghanaian celebrities.

Mr Drew Lookalike sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

AJ☘️Saah said:

Asumadi kyenkyelekye Eiiiiii mo b3 ku y3 ooo

Donfocus3344 wrote:

Charlie hair Dey fit this guy but lol this dye would clean soon

MIKEL commented:

Bro you are serious than anyone. Heer

Marian Hypes said:

Then you have a long way to go paa

Lilianaa said:

You see that when you grow hair you don’t look like him again

kolladc said:

Chairman do saaa now he turn odoumoudo

highestLuda reacted:

You come resemble odomoudou

Khobby_Khastard wrote:

This be me drew or the lookalike???

Endurance lookalike's mother angry

In another story, the video of a middle-aged woman lamenting over the actions of a King Promise lookalike has gone viral.

She identified herself as the mother of Endurance Grand lookalike and has called out the King Promise lookalike for allegedly brainwashing her daughter.

Many people who commented on the video had varied opinions, with some suggesting that it was an attention-seeking move.

Source: YEN.com.gh