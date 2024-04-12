Mr Drew Lookalike Grows Hair After Ghanaian Musician Grew His
- Mr Drew's lookalike has grown his hair after the Ghanaian musicia transitioned from his trademark bald look to a taper fade
- Phewcha, the lookalike of the musician who also used to rock a bald look has also grown his hair to match that of his idol
- In a video he shared on TikTok, he flaunted the new hairstyle and many Ghanaians were amused at the level of commitment he showed towards being a doppelganger
The lookalike of Ghanaian musician Mr Drew has taken the lookalike trend to new heights following in the footsteps of his idol, who recently changed from his signature bald look for a taper fade.
He shared the transformation in a TikTok video that sparked funny reactions. Many Ghanaians were amused and shocked by his level of commitment towards being a lookalike.
When Mr Drew changed his hairstyle, many Ghanaians wondered if Phewcha was going to follow suit and he has answered fans emphatically. The lookalike trend has become common on social media especially on TikTok, with many individuals who claim to bare uncanny resemblance with some of the biggest Ghanaian celebrities.
Mr Drew Lookalike sparks reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
AJ☘️Saah said:
Asumadi kyenkyelekye Eiiiiii mo b3 ku y3 ooo
Donfocus3344 wrote:
Charlie hair Dey fit this guy but lol this dye would clean soon
MIKEL commented:
Bro you are serious than anyone. Heer
Then you have a long way to go paa
Lilianaa said:
You see that when you grow hair you don’t look like him again
kolladc said:
Chairman do saaa now he turn odoumoudo
highestLuda reacted:
You come resemble odomoudou
Khobby_Khastard wrote:
This be me drew or the lookalike???
Endurance lookalike's mother angry
In another story, the video of a middle-aged woman lamenting over the actions of a King Promise lookalike has gone viral.
She identified herself as the mother of Endurance Grand lookalike and has called out the King Promise lookalike for allegedly brainwashing her daughter.
Many people who commented on the video had varied opinions, with some suggesting that it was an attention-seeking move.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh