Funny Face, in a video, showed a large piece of land he intends to use for his Funny Land project and prayed for it to come to fruition

The comedian, who is the self-acclaimed children's president, intends to build a recreational centre for kids

He shared the video on his Instagram page, and his followers welcomed the idea and hoped the comedian would be able to realise his dream

Popular Ghanaian comedian Funny Face, the self-acclaimed "children's president," has revealed an ambitious project he intends to start.

In a recent Instagram video, Funny Face shared a large piece of land he intends to transform into a recreational centre for kids, named Funny Land.

Ghanaian Comedian Funny Face. Photo Source: Funny Face

Source: Instagram

The video, which was a drone shot, showed how big the land is. The comedian passionately detailed his vision for Funny Land, a space where children can play, similar to Disneyland.

In numerous posts, Funny Face shared videos of similar theme parks abroad and prayed fervently for the success and fruition of Funny Land. In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians wished Funny Face well and encouraged him.

Funny Face gets encouraged

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

baffour_odk said:

Gye nyame everthing will come. Out good ❤️

flavienne12th commented:

Funny please don't bring family issues on the social media we beg pls

amg_montana491 reacted:

@therealfunnyface …Funny please be focused God is on your side

bensstudios said:

We gonna have Disney here soon ....funny face tuaso

pastorkofy reacted:

Congratulations @therealfunnyface Charlie Ofei naakpeni keep it….. SOLID VISION

opokuagertrude said:

Our people are bad They laugh with u, but deep down, they wish u fail. Sometimes, Most times, it's good to keep good things away from them and only start showing the finished work.

Funny Face rants about baby mama

In another story, Funny Face went on another long rant regarding his child custody issues with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, who he claimed was preventing him from seeing his daughters.

For weeks, Funny Face has been lamenting about the issue, and this triggered some Ghanaians to tell him to travel to Kumasi and see the kids instead of ranting on social media.

In response to these sentiments, an angry Funny Face blasted those advising him to travel to Kumasi to see the kids.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh