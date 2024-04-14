Radio personality Felicia Osei is said to have participated in the Establish Challenge with throwback and recent photos

The Establish Challenge has become a viral sensation as many have hopped on to the trend to share their rise from their modest past

Netizens were moved by the images accentuating Felicia Osei's journey from humble beginnings to her current success as a presenter

A photo slide spotlighting Onua FM presenter and TikTok star Felicia Osei's Establish Challenge has captured the attention of netizens on social media.

The Establish Challenge is a trend that has garnered the interest of netizens online users, with many sharing their incredible grass-to-grace stories.

Felicia Osei hops on Establish Challenge. Photo credit: onuatv.

Source: Instagram

In the images on Instagram, Felicia Osei showcased her before-and-after photos to highlight her growth. The pictures show the presenter's modest beginning and ravishing new look, thanks to her determination and resilience to elevate herself from her struggling past.

Netizens were moved by the pictures, which spotlighted the presenter's impressive new look.

Reactions trail old and new photos of Felicia Osei

The pictures showing Felicia Osei's modest start in life and growth sparked admiration for her gorgeous look. Some also cackled over the images.

Roundheartrenee commented:

Their faces, even the grandma. Wow, top-notch resemblance.

Yerenkyim20 said:

The first wig and the second makeup.

Piesie_akwesi wrote:

Esther do nyash.

Hun100fold laughed:

Hahaha .

NanaYaw commented:

I am inspired wai.

Yoyolee posted:

Eii, Felicia. See change oooo. Hahaha.

