Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, surprised him with a birthday cake and an iPhone 15 Pro Max worth GH¢16,000

Maame Serwaa also added a note expressing how much she cared about her husband and wished him a happy birthday

The actor's wife, who is currently in the US, sent the present through a friend who delivered the package to the actor in his office

Maame Serwaa, the wife of popular Kumawood actor Lil Win, surprised her husband with a birthday gift on his birthday, Monday, April 15, 2024. Despite being miles away in the US, Maame Serwaa made sure her husband felt her love on his special day.

Lil Win unboxing Maame Serwaa's present. Photo Source: ohemaaprettygold

Source: TikTok

The surprise package, delivered to Lil Win's office by a friend, contained a beautifully decorated birthday cake shaped like a briefcase and an iPhone 15 Pro Max. The phone, which is the latest model from Apple, is estimated to be worth around GH¢16,000.

Along with the gifts, Maame Serwaa, the mother of the actor's kids, included a note expressing her deep affection for her husband. The note, which was written in English, was read to him by the person who delivered the package.

The actor was grateful and thanked his wife for making him feel special on his birthday.

Fans praise Maame Serwaa

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

donzy378 said:

May the Good Lord richly bless you abundantly..First lady

maameserwaacynan commented:

Maame Serwaa to the whole world

mercmens said:

Aww we love you wati,I will come and watch,we will talk about the movie on Beyond Medicine

Coco-Glorycommented:

He looked a bit emotional after seeing the phone awwwn

Obaapa Maabena ❤️‍ said:

U will enjoy your marriage till the end of ur life

Lil Win gives to the needy on birthday

In a related story, Ghanaian actor Lil Win celebrated his birthday on April 15, 2024, and to mark his special day, he decided to give back to society, especially his hometown, Kwaman, in the Ashanti Region.

In an Instagram post, he noted that he would not be throwing a lavish party. Many people in the comments applauded him, while others wished him a happy birthday.

Source: YEN.com.gh