Ghanaian rapper Jay Bahd recorded a lovely video showing off his mother and introducing her to his fans

She urged her son's critics to let them be because their love is everlasting and added that her son is famous and from the streets

Many people noticed the striking resemblance and admired how cool of a mum Mama Demon is

Ghanaian rapper Jay Bahd flaunted his mother, whom he called Mama Demon, in a TikTok video.

Jay Bahd and mother Mama Demon in cute video

Jay Bahd's left arm was around his mother's neck as they beamed with smiles in the video.

The rapper introduced her as Mama Demon, and she joined in by saying that the love she and her son share is everlasting.

She urged critics to let them be and added that her son is famous and everyone knows him.

Jay Bahd added that he is from the street, which his mom agreed with.

Below is an adorable video of Jay Bahd and his mother, Mama Demon.

Ghanaians react to the video of Jay Bahd and the mom

Many people noticed the striking resemblance Jay Bahd shared with his mother, Mama Demon.

Others also talked about how she is a cool mother and noted that she is indeed a die-hard fan of her son.

winkid__antwi stated:

The mother high pass the son

nana_nyansa_official stated:

Even the mom knows the street

smithfabilas said:

They really lookalike and the mother know what's up

whats_up_gh remarked:

Ok so he was born on the street… street till till till

stina_tyme stated:

Wei de3 twins oo

barbie_doll_priscy remarked:

Mum kraa knows street na son

sam_mywayne said:

Even mommy knows about the street

richh_rae stated:

Hihi en momma be Gangsta pass en pikkin

oyb_jhayscott commented:

He resembles his mom oo

