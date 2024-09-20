A video showing the last moments of a final-year SHS student on campus has left many people feeling sad

A final-year Owerriman Senior High Tech School student who sat for the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) was overwhelmed with emotions as she bid farewell to her school daughter.

The video, which has since gone viral on TikTok, captures the heartwarming moment when she was seated in a classroom alone when her school came in looking visibly sad.

Student sheds tears as she gets a parting gift from her school daughter after the WASSCE. Photo credit:@nefja19/TikTok

Her school daughter passionately embraced her, after which she handed her a beautifully framed photo as a parting gift.

At that point, the senior student, now a fresh SHS graduate, was filled with joy as she stared at the beautiful photo and pondered the nice gesture by her school daughter.

Her joy gave way to sorrow when she saw her school daughter in tears, apparently over the thought that she would no longer frequently see someone she truly adored.

Moved by the sorrowful gestures of her school daughter, the SHS graduate also began to shed tears.

At the time of writing the report, the heartwarming video had raked in over 5000 likes and 60 comments

Watch the video below:

Netizens congratulate the SHS students

Ghanaians who took to the video comments section wished the best of luck in their exams.

Valiscabel Nana Akua reacted:

"Where can I find this kind of friendship please."

qwesioffwyte stated:

"Great owess I missed my school awww."

No MAN’s WIFE commented:

"Aww Daniela take heart Ohk."

Grace shirout Ashwel Ashley commented:

"My school mom also gave me pic of frame and dat was me am gonna Miss her awwn."

Odehyieba completes St Louis

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian gospel singer Odehyieba Priscilla had completed her WASSCE.

A video of her in a jubilant mood as she wrote her last WASSCE paper is trending online.

She joined her colleagues in singing chants demanding the security officer open the school's gates.

She explained that it was an age-old tradition at St Louis SHS and was proud to participate.

